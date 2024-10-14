India’s Strong Rejection of Canadian Allegations

Ottawa: India has firmly dismissed Canada’s claims linking its top diplomats to an ongoing investigation, characterizing the accusations as part of the “political agenda of the Trudeau government.”

India has received a diplomatic communication from Canada alleging that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are “persons of interest” in an investigation. The Government of India categorically rejects these unfounded allegations, attributing them to the political motives of Prime Minister Trudeau’s administration, which focuses on vote bank politics.

Since Prime Minister Trudeau made allegations in September 2023, Canada has failed to provide any evidence to support its claims, despite repeated requests from India. This latest assertion appears to be yet another instance of claims made without factual basis, suggesting a deliberate strategy to malign India for political advantage.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s adversarial stance toward India is not new. His controversial visit to India in 2018 aimed at winning favor with a specific voter demographic, which ultimately backfired. Furthermore, his Cabinet has included members with open ties to extremist and separatist movements concerning India. Trudeau’s interference in India’s internal matters in December 2020 exemplified the lengths he would go to for political gains. His dependence on a political party that supports separatist ideology only exacerbates the situation.

In response to criticism over foreign interference in Canadian politics, the Trudeau government has sought to divert attention by targeting India. The timing of this latest development coincides with Trudeau’s upcoming testimony before a commission investigating foreign interference. It also aligns with a longstanding anti-India agenda that the government has consistently exploited for narrow political purposes.

Additionally, the Trudeau government has allowed violent extremists and terrorists to threaten Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. These threats, including death threats, have been excused under the guise of free speech. Individuals who entered Canada illegally have been expedited for citizenship, while India’s extradition requests for terrorists and organized crime figures residing in Canada have been ignored.

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s most senior diplomat, with a distinguished 36-year career, including ambassadorial roles in Japan and Sudan. The allegations against him by the Canadian government are deemed absurd and merit disdain.

The Government of India is aware of the actions of the Canadian High Commission in India that align with the political agenda of the current Canadian regime. Consequently, India has adopted a principle of reciprocity concerning diplomatic representation and reserves the right to take further actions in response to these latest unfounded allegations against its diplomats.