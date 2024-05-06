India’s T20 World Cup Jersey Revealed: Adidas Launches New Tricolor Kit: Video

Adidas, the official kit sponsor for Team India, has unveiled the much-anticipated T20 International jersey ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The new kit, a blend of India’s training and match day attire, has sparked excitement among fans and players alike.

Replacing the familiar blue jersey, the new design incorporates shades of saffron and blue, symbolizing the essence of the Indian flag. Featuring the iconic BCCI crest on the chest, the jersey pays homage to the nation’s cricketing legacy.

The saffron sleeves, adorned with the classic Adidas three stripes on the shoulder, add a touch of tradition to the modern design. The V-shaped neck proudly displays the Indian tricolour, creating a visually striking ensemble.

Indian team's new jersey for T20 World Cup 😎

The launch video, shared by Adidas on social media, captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Shot against the breathtaking backdrop of the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, the video featured Team India captain Rohit Sharma and his teammates, adding to the anticipation surrounding the tournament.

With the T20 World Cup set to take place in the West Indies and the USA next month, fans eagerly await the moment when their favorite players will don the new jersey and represent the nation on the global stage. As excitement builds, all eyes are on Team India as they prepare to showcase their prowess in the latest addition to their cricketing attire.