India’s Wealthiest Actress: The Icon Who Owned 10,500 Sarees and 28 kg Gold

New Delhi: While Juhi Chawla recently claimed the title of India’s richest actress with a net worth of ₹4600 crore according to the Hurun India Rich List, a look back at history reveals a star who outshone everyone in wealth and influence—Jayalalithaa, the Tamil film icon-turned-political powerhouse.

Jayalalithaa’s Unmatched Wealth and Legacy

Jayalalithaa, a dominant force in Tamil and Telugu cinema during her film career, later transitioned into politics, where her riches multiplied significantly. A raid at her Poes Garden residence in 1997 uncovered a net worth of ₹900 crore, which, adjusted for inflation, would amount to nearly ₹5000 crore today.

Her extravagant lifestyle included:

10,500 sarees and 750 pairs of footwear .

and . 28 kg of gold and 800 kg of silver, later estimated at 21 kg of gold and 1250 kg of silver in 2016.

From Silver Screen Star to Political Icon

Jayalalithaa ruled the Tamil Nadu political landscape, serving as Chief Minister five times. Her meteoric rise from a beloved actress to a formidable political leader cemented her place in Indian history. However, controversies regarding corruption and wealth amassment also followed her, casting a shadow on her illustrious career.

Jayalalithaa’s Story on Screen

Jayalalithaa’s fascinating life inspired numerous biopics, including:

“Iruvar” (1997): Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece featuring Aishwarya Rai in a role inspired by her.

Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece featuring Aishwarya Rai in a role inspired by her. “Thalaivii” (2021): Starring Kangana Ranaut, this was the first official biopic on her life.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, this was the first official biopic on her life. “Queen” (2021): A web series with Ramya Krishnan portraying a TN CM inspired by her.

Other biopics announced over the years, such as Amma and The Iron Lady, either faced political hurdles or were shelved.

A Legacy That Continues to Shine

Jayalalithaa’s story, blending glamour, power, and controversy, remains one of the most compelling tales of modern India. Her enduring influence continues to captivate filmmakers and audiences alike, proving that her legacy is as timeless as her wealth.