IndiGo Cancels All India–Saudi Arabia Flights Until October 17 Amid Security Concerns

Indian airline IndiGo has announced the cancellation of all its flights between India and Saudi Arabia until October 17 amid security concerns in the region. The decision has taken immediate effect, with the airline citing passenger safety and well-being as key considerations.

The suspension affects flights operating between India and four major Saudi Arabian destinations — Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah. Passengers travelling between the two countries may need to revise their travel plans in view of the cancellations.

The development comes amid reports of security concerns involving Houthi attacks and potential threats to airports in Saudi Arabia. Reports accompanying the announcement have alleged that Houthi forces have targeted airports in the kingdom using ballistic missiles and drones. However, the specific details of the reported attacks and their impact on airport operations require independent verification.

IndiGo has advised affected passengers to visit the airline’s official website for the latest information on flight operations, travel changes and other updates. The airline has also said that its support team will remain available to address passengers’ queries and concerns.

Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah are important destinations for Indian travellers, including people travelling for employment, business, family visits and other purposes. The suspension could therefore disrupt travel plans for passengers moving between India and Saudi Arabia.

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The Houthis are an armed movement based in Yemen that has been engaged in a prolonged conflict with Yemen’s internationally recognised government and its allies. Saudi Arabia has supported the Yemeni government, while Iran has faced allegations of backing the Houthi movement.

Passengers have been advised to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport and follow the latest instructions issued by their airline. IndiGo has indicated that the suspension will remain in place until October 17, with any subsequent changes depending on further announcements.

Travellers should check IndiGo’s official channels for confirmation of cancellations, possible schedule changes and further updates before making their journey.