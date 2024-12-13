IndiGo Criticized After 400 Passengers Stranded in Istanbul for 24 Hours

New Delhi: Around 400 passengers of IndiGo Airlines were stranded at Istanbul Airport for nearly 24 hours, facing significant inconvenience. Passengers allege that the airline initially informed them of a delay in their flight but later announced its cancellation. Following a delay of about 12 hours, the flight was reportedly rescheduled.

Passenger Complaints

Lack of Support: Passengers claim that no arrangements were made for their stay or comfort at the airport.

No meal vouchers were provided, and no IndiGo representative was available to assist them. Communication Issues: Passengers flying to Delhi and Mumbai from Istanbul reported receiving no official updates from IndiGo regarding the flight delay or cancellation.

They added that the announcement of the flight’s rescheduling was eventually made by Turkish Airlines staff. Inadequate Lounge Facilities: IndiGo reportedly promised lounge access for the stranded passengers at the airport. However, due to the large number of passengers, the lounge facilities were insufficient.

Passenger Frustration

One passenger expressed frustration with IndiGo’s customer service, calling it “poorly managed and unresponsive.” Many stranded passengers criticized the airline for its lack of transparency and support during the ordeal.

Official Response Pending

As of now, IndiGo has not issued an official statement addressing the delay or the inconvenience faced by its passengers. The lack of communication and assistance has left many travelers disappointed, highlighting gaps in the airline’s crisis management and customer support.

This incident raises concerns about the airline’s preparedness to handle such situations, particularly at major international airports. Passengers are now urging IndiGo to improve its customer service and ensure that such incidents are handled more effectively in the future.