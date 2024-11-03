Hyderabad

IndiGo Flight from Goa to Kolkata Receives Bomb Threat, Emergency Landing at Hyderabad

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport on receiving a bomb threat.

Fouzia Farhana3 November 2024 - 16:07
Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight from Goa to Kolkata was forced to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad Airport on receiving a bomb threat. The aircraft, carrying 180 passengers, landed safely, and security teams promptly evacuated and thoroughly checked all passengers and crew as a precautionary measure.

Airport security personnel swiftly responded to the situation, conducting a full inspection of the aircraft and screening all luggage. No explosives were found, and the incident concluded without any harm to passengers.

Reports indicate that over 510 bomb threats have been received across various flights in the last 21 days, creating heightened security concerns in the aviation industry. Authorities are investigating the source of these threats to enhance safety protocols and prevent disruptions.

