Telangana

Indiramma Houses for the Poor: Government Unveils 400 Sq. Ft. Design

The government has unveiled the design for 400 square feet Indiramma houses, aimed at providing affordable housing to underprivileged families.

Mohammed Yousuf5 December 2024 - 14:24
These compact and well-planned homes are part of the government’s commitment to ensuring dignified living conditions for the economically weaker sections.

The design emphasizes efficient use of space while incorporating essential amenities, ensuring a comfortable living experience.

Officials stated that the initiative aligns with the broader goal of eradicating homelessness and improving the quality of life for the marginalized.

The rollout of this housing project is expected to bring hope and stability to thousands of families across the state.

