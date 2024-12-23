Telangana

Indiramma Housing Scheme or Scam? What's Happening Behind the Closed Doors?

Congress leaders have directly involved themselves in the welfare schemes at the Kodurupaka Village Panchayat Office in Boyinapally Mandal.

Mohammed Yousuf
23 December 2024 - 10:57
According to Telugu Scribe (A Social Media X Handle), In Rajanna Sircilla, Congress leaders have directly involved themselves in the welfare schemes at the Kodurupaka Village Panchayat Office in Boyinapally Mandal. Despite the official application process not having begun, they have accepted applications for the Indiramma Housing Scheme, land titles for youth aged 18 and above, and compensation packages.

This direct involvement of local Congress leaders in handling the applications has raised concerns about the legitimacy and transparency of the process, as the Panchayat secretary, typically responsible for such tasks, is notably absent.

Congress leaders were scrutinized for accepting applications for the Indiramma Housing Scheme, land titles for youth aged 18 and above, and compensation packages before the official application process started. Local Congress leaders have begun collecting applications directly in the Panchayat office, raising concerns about the procedure’s transparency and legitimacy.

Many find the absence of the Panchayat secretary alarming. The secretary is typically responsible for overseeing official applications. Despite this, Congress leaders continue to receive applications, casting doubts about the legality of the actions. With no formal announcement or clear guidelines from authorities, the public has questioned whether these applications are being used for political purposes.

At the time of publishing this article, no official statement has been issued by any government representative regarding the ongoing situation. Despite growing concerns and public interest in the alleged irregularities surrounding the Indiramma Housing Scheme and the involvement of Congress leaders in accepting applications before the official process, authorities have yet to address the matter.

