Infant Kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad Rescued; Kidnapper Arrested

Hyderabad: In a heart-stopping incident, a one-month-old infant was kidnapped from Niloufer Children’s Hospital on Saturday, causing distress to the family and hospital staff. The baby was abducted by an unidentified woman while the grandmother was momentarily distracted, standing in line to collect medicine. The kidnappers took the infant from near the grandmother, leaving the family in tears and panic.

The Nampally police acted swiftly, launching an intensive investigation. Using CCTV footage from the hospital, the authorities tracked the kidnapper’s movements and quickly located her in Pargi, Vikarabad. Within just six hours, the police team reached Pargi, where they apprehended the woman along with two accomplices. The trio was taken into custody and brought back to Hyderabad, where the infant was safely returned to her distraught mother.

While the parents were overwhelmed with grief, the local Congress leader, Firoz Khan, visited Niloufer Hospital to offer moral support and assure the family that the police would recover the child. He also promised the anxious parents that the baby would be found safely, which was fulfilled by the police’s rapid response.

The police handed over the infant to her relieved mother, bringing a positive resolution to what had been a terrifying ordeal. The arrested woman and her two accomplices are being interrogated, and further details about the kidnapping are awaited.

https://twitter.com/ChotaNewsTelugu/status/1860509310150963502

The swift action of the police in rescuing the infant within a few hours has been lauded, highlighting the effectiveness of quick coordination and surveillance in ensuring the safety of children.