Inflation, unemployment are the biggest challenges for new government in J&K: Farooq

Srinagar: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said there are so many challenges for the new government in Jammu and Kashmir and one of the biggest challenges is skyrocketing inflation and unemployment.

Farooq said this while talking to media persons at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

“I have a big fear of the people who voted and trusted us, may almighty help us to prove that trust”, he said.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that there are so many challenges and one of the biggest challenge is skyrocketing inflation besides there is tremendous unemployment and miseries among the people.

“Our Children are educated but unemployed..we have to provide them jobs”, the NC President asserted.

He said the differences created between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir have to be minimised.

“We have to try to take care in the same way we take care of the people of Kashmir so that the trust of people of Jammu could be won”, Farooq said and added “We will not differentiate between the people of Kashmir and Jammu inspite of the fact that they did not vote in favour of us”.

He said it is our duty to redress their grievances also.