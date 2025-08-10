Intense thunderstorms likely again in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: A day after several colonies in and around Hyderabad were inundated after heavy rain, intense thunderstorms are likely on Sunday.

Water entered houses in few colonies in Meerpet in Rangareddy district on the outskirts following heavy downpour overnight.

Roads in parts of the city resembled lakes as heavy rain lashed the city for the second time in three days.

Water pooling threw the normal traffic out of gear with commuters caught in jams for several hours.

Mithila Nagar, Balaji Nagar and Sathya Sai Nagar colonies in the Meerpet area were inundated. Residents complained that rainwater mixed with the water from overflowing manholes entered their houses. With streets also flooded, the locals were confined to their houses.

A similar situation was witnessed in the colonies in other low-lying areas in Vanasthalipuram, Dilsukh Nagar and Hayat Nagar on the outskirts.

The Nampally area in the heart of the city received very heavy rainfall of 11.75 cm. Several areas in Charminar, Khairatabad, Hayath Nagar, Musheerabad, Himayat Nagar, Amberpet and Bahadurpura received heavy rainfall between 6.48 cm and 10.63 cm.

According to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who provides weather updates on his social media handle ‘Telangana Weatherman’, this was the third time this month that Hyderabad received 10 cm rainfall.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has said that intense thunderstorms are likely again on Sunday afternoon and evening. It advised citizens to remain alert.

According to GHMC, moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely in some parts of the city between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Some areas may see 30-50 mm rainfall.

Rain also continued to lash parts of the state. A main canal of the Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme breached near Veldanda in Nagarkurnool district, inundating adjoining areas.

With heavy inflow from upstream, the two gates of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam across the Krishna River were lifted to release the water. The water level in the dam on Sunday morning almost touched the Full Reservoir Level of 590 feet

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in parts of the state on Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places in 13 out of 33 districts. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the 13 districts.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirisilla, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Telangana in the next 24 hours.