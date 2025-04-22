Telangana Inter Results: Girls Outshine Boys Again — See Which District Topped and Which Lagged

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the results for both the first and second-year Intermediate Public Examinations on Tuesday.

Results Released by State Ministers

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, released the results at the Board of Intermediate Office in Nampally.

Overall Pass Percentage

The pass percentage stood at 65.86% for the first-year students and 65.65% for the second year. A total of 9.97 lakh students had appeared for the exams across the state.

Girls Outperform Boys

Girls once again outshone boys in both years of the intermediate exams.

In the second year, 2,06,161 girls appeared and 77.73% passed, while the pass percentage for 1,93,782 boys stood at 64.60%.

In the first year, 73.8% of girls cleared the exam compared to 59.74% of boys.

District-wise Performance

First Year: Medchal district secured the top spot with a pass percentage of 77.21%, while Mahabubabad recorded the lowest with 48.43%.

Second Year: Mulugu district topped with 80.12%, and Kamareddy came last with 54.98%.

Evaluation and Supplementary Exam Details

Board Secretary S. Krishna Aditya stated that the exams were conducted smoothly, and evaluations were carried out at 19 centres.

The advanced supplementary examinations are scheduled to begin on May 22, with practical exams from June 3 to June 6. Students can pay their supplementary exam fees at their respective colleges between April 23 and April 30.

For those seeking re-verification and recounting, a one-week window has been provided. The fee is Rs. 600 for re-verification and Rs. 100 for recounting, Krishna Aditya informed.