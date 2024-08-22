Telangana News | Inter-School Chess Tournament 2024: Young Talents Excel and Top Players Shine

Hyderabad: The Inter-School Chess Tournament 2024, held at Times School and organized by Slan and the Telangana State Chess Association, concluded with enthusiastic participation from young chess players.

The tournament was managed by Slan Sports Chief Operating Officer Naveen and Arbiter Srinivas Raju. Competitions were divided into two categories: Junior (1st to 7th grade) and Senior (8th to 10th grade), with separate events for boys and girls.

Junior Boys Category:

1st Place: Varshith A (4 points)

Varshith A (4 points) 2nd Place: Varshith M (3 points)

Varshith M (3 points) 3rd Place: Sumadhva (3 points)

Junior Girls Category:

1st Place: Poorvi (2.5 points)

Senior Boys Category:

1st Place: Ahad (4 points)

Ahad (4 points) 2nd Place: Aarush (3 points)

Aarush (3 points) 3rd Place: Dhanush (3 points)

Senior Girls Category:

1st Place: Sheikh Afsheen (3 points)

Naveen announced that the tournament will expand to include 50 schools across the city, with around 2,500 students expected to participate. The winners at the school level will advance to compete for a cash prize of ₹50,000 in the next phase of the competition.

This initiative aims to promote chess among students and provide a platform for young talent to showcase their skills.