Inter-State Ganja Smuggling Busted at Bandlaguda, 3 Arrested, 25 Kg Ganja, Vehicle and Other Items Seized

Hyderabad City Police’s Southeast Task Force and Bandlaguda Police Station staff in a joint operation arrested three persons involved in inter-state ganja smuggling. 25.612 kg ganja, a car, cash, mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from their possession.

The value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹3,90,000/-. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Task Force, Mr. Iqbal Siddiqui, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrayan Gutta Division, Mr. A. Sudhakar.

Details of Arrested Persons.

1. Muhammad Shamirullah Baig son of Rehman Baig, aged 35 years, private employment, Nehrunagar, Arts College, Rajahmundry (Urban), East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

2. Bodgu Rajesh son of Bodgu Reddy, aged 26 years, private employment, Maliyapeta, Rajahmundry (Rural), East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

3. Sonka Vali Naresh son of Srinivas Rao, aged 29 years, unemployed, Rajahmundry (Urban), East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh

25.612 kg ganja, white colored Wagon R car (AP 39 SP 0138) cash ₹3,000/-, 4 mobile phones, 1 HP laptop has been seized On July 25, on a tip-off, a white colored Wagon R car was stopped on Bandla Gowda X Road, in which the three accused were present.

During the investigation, it was found that Mohammad Shamir and Rajesh were former partners and were running a railway coach hotel business, but due to heavy losses, they were in debt. In order to make quick money, they started illegal buying and selling of ganja along with Sonka Naresh.

It was reported that on July 22, the three bought 25 kg of ganja from a person named “Ramu” from Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh for ₹1,85,000 and left for Hyderabad with the intention of selling it to a person named “Shiva” at a higher price. But the police stopped their vehicle at Bandlaguda and arrested them along with the ganja.

Ramu, a resident of Mothugudam, Allori district; Sita Ram Raju (supplier of ganja); and Siva, a resident of Hyderabad (who was supposed to sell ganja) are absconding and the police are searching for them.

This successful operation was carried out under the leadership of Mr. Iqbal Siddiqui (Additional DCP Task Force), Mr. A. Sudhakar (ACP Chandrayangutta), Mr. Syed Babu (Inspector, Southeast Zone Task Force), Mr. K. Gurunath (SHO, Bandlaguda), Mr. B. Srinivas Rao (DI) and Sub Inspector Mr. S. Nagaraj Reddy. The police said that such operations will continue to check drug smuggling and use in the city.