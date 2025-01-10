Inzamam, Misbah, Mushtaq, and Anwar Among New Inductees in PCB Hall of Fame

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the induction of four cricketing legends—Inzamam-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mushtaq Mohammad, and Saeed Anwar—into the prestigious PCB Hall of Fame.

The PCB shared in a statement that the quartet was selected by an 11-member independent panel, which included fellow Hall of Famers, women international cricketers, and journalists. The four new inductees will be formally recognized in a ceremony later this year, where they will receive commemorative caps and specially designed plaques. Notably, no player was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023, making this year’s ceremony extra special.

Joining an Illustrious Group

These four cricketing greats will join the likes of Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Younis Khan, and Zaheer Abbas in the prestigious group of PCB Hall of Famers.

The Legendary Careers of the New Inductees

Inzamam-ul-Haq : A stalwart of Pakistan cricket, Inzamam played from 1991 to 2007 and was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team. He remains Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in 50-over cricket and captained the team for several years. Inzamam also served as the chief selector for Pakistan and coached Afghanistan.

: A stalwart of Pakistan cricket, Inzamam played from 1991 to 2007 and was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team. He remains Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in 50-over cricket and captained the team for several years. Inzamam also served as the chief selector for Pakistan and coached Afghanistan. Misbah-ul-Haq : Misbah’s international career spanned from 2001 to 2017, during which he led Pakistan to victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2009 and guided them to the top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings in 2016. He also served as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector in recent years.

: Misbah’s international career spanned from 2001 to 2017, during which he led Pakistan to victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2009 and guided them to the top position in the ICC Test Team Rankings in 2016. He also served as Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector in recent years. Mushtaq Mohammad : A member of the famous Mohammad cricketing family, Mushtaq played for Pakistan from 1959 to 1979 and captained the team to their first-ever Test win in Australia in 1977. He also featured in the inaugural 1975 ODI World Cup and later coached the team to the 1999 ODI World Cup final.

: A member of the famous Mohammad cricketing family, Mushtaq played for Pakistan from 1959 to 1979 and captained the team to their first-ever Test win in Australia in 1977. He also featured in the inaugural 1975 ODI World Cup and later coached the team to the 1999 ODI World Cup final. Saeed Anwar: Representing Pakistan from 1989 to 2003, Anwar became one of the team’s key batting figures, scoring 31 centuries and 68 half-centuries. He shone in the 1996, 1999, and 2003 ODI World Cups, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s efforts in those tournaments.

A Tribute to Their Contributions

The PCB highlighted that this recognition is a tribute to the significant contributions of these four players to Pakistan’s cricketing legacy. Their remarkable skills and sportsmanship have made them iconic figures in the global cricketing community.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed pride in honoring these players, calling them true ambassadors of the game. He hopes that aspiring cricketers will look up to these legends and continue to strengthen Pakistan’s reputation as a cricketing powerhouse.