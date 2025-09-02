iPhone 17 Series Creates Massive Buzz Ahead of Launch – Will It Sell Out Before Release?

The upcoming iPhone 17 Series is already generating extraordinary demand even before its official launch. According to a recent survey, the devices may sell out faster than expected once they hit the market.

Apple is scheduled to unveil the iPhone 17 Series on September 17, 2025. Ahead of the event, smartphone price comparison site SellCell conducted a survey in August among more than 2,000 iPhone users in the U.S. The findings revealed that 68.3% of respondents are interested in upgrading to the new model, compared to 61.9% last year during the iPhone 16 pre-launch period — marking a 1.4% increase in demand year-on-year.

Pro and Pro Max Lead the Craze

Among those eager to upgrade, a significant share is eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, with 38.1% preferring these premium variants. Meanwhile, 16.7% favored the standard iPhone 17, 13.5% showed interest in the upcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and only 3.3% expressed enthusiasm for a foldable iPhone.

Also Read: Schools and Banks to Remain Closed for Several Days in September 2025 – Check Full List

Battery Life Tops the Wish List

When asked why they wanted to upgrade, 53% of respondents cited better battery life as their top reason. Other motivations included the new design and features (36.2%), advanced display technology (34.3%), and improved cameras (28.1%). Only 7% said AI features were their main interest.

Foldable iPhone Faces Competition

Apple could face strong competition in the foldable phone segment. The survey suggested that if Apple fails to launch a foldable iPhone by 2026, around 20% of users might switch to Samsung, while 10% may move to Google’s Pixel lineup. Still, brand loyalty remains strong, with 70% of users saying their trust in Apple remains unchanged.

Mixed Reactions on Design & AI

The new ultra-thin design has already sparked mixed opinions. 47.5% of users are excited about slimmer models, even at the cost of reduced battery life. However, 30% said they are not interested in thinner phones. On AI, 44% consider it highly important, while one-third showed little interest. Apple is seen as the leader in AI innovation by 44% of users, while Samsung and Google lag behind at just 6.6%.

Price Still a Major Concern

Despite the enthusiasm, pricing remains the biggest hurdle. 69% of respondents said cost is the main barrier to upgrading. Moreover, 71% admitted they are satisfied with their current iPhones. Around 36.8% said they would delay their upgrade if prices rise, while only one-third declared they would buy the new iPhone regardless of cost.

Bottom line: The iPhone 17 Series is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most anticipated launches, with strong demand driven by battery improvements, design upgrades, and premium models. However, the price factor could decide just how many users actually make the switch.