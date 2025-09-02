Schools and Banks to Remain Closed for Several Days in September 2025 – Check Full List
It is important to note that banks across the country will not remain closed on the same days. While some states may observe a holiday, banks in other states may remain open. Therefore, customers are advised to check the holiday list specific to their state before planning bank-related work.
Like every month, banks across the country will observe multiple holidays in September 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays, and according to it, banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days during the month. These holidays include national and state-specific holidays, as well as weekends.
Table of Contents
Banks Will Not Be Closed Nationwide at Once
Weekend Holidays in September 2025
As usual, all banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, along with all Sundays.
- September 7 – Sunday
- September 13 – Second Saturday
- September 14 – Sunday
- September 21 – Sunday
- September 27 – Fourth Saturday
- September 28 – Sunday
Bank Holidays in September 2025 (Festival/Regional Holidays)
- September 3 – Karma Puja (Jharkhand)
- September 4 – Onam (Kerala)
- September 5 – Eid-e-Milad, Thiruvonam, and Ganesh Chaturthi ( Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu)
- September 6 – Eid-e-Milad and Indrajatra (Sikkim, Chhattisgarh)
- September 12 – Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar
- September 22 – Navratri Sthapana (Rajasthan)
- September 23 – Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti (Jammu and Srinagar)
- September 29 – Maha Shashthi/Maha Saptami, Durga Puja (Tripura, Assam, West Bengal)
- September 30 – Maha Ashtami, Durga Puja (Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand)
School Holidays in September 2025
Just like banks, schools too will remain closed on several occasions in September, though the schedule varies by state. Parents and guardians are advised to check with their respective schools for the final list.
- September 5 – Teachers’ Day
- September 7 – Sunday
- September 14 – Sunday
- September 17 – Onam (holidays in Kerala and nearby states)
- September 21 – Sunday
- September 22 – Navratri begins (holiday in many states)
- September 28 – Sunday
- September 30 – Durga Puja Ashtami (holiday in many schools)
Key Takeaway
With multiple holidays lined up for both banks and schools in September 2025, people are advised to plan their banking tasks and academic schedules in advance. Checking state-specific holiday lists will help avoid last-minute inconvenience.