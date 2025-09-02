Schools and Banks to Remain Closed for Several Days in September 2025 – Check Full List

Like every month, banks across the country will observe multiple holidays in September 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official list of bank holidays, and according to it, banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days during the month. These holidays include national and state-specific holidays, as well as weekends.

Banks Will Not Be Closed Nationwide at Once

It is important to note that banks across the country will not remain closed on the same days. While some states may observe a holiday, banks in other states may remain open. Therefore, customers are advised to check the holiday list specific to their state before planning bank-related work.

Also Read: HYDRAA Action Transforms Madhuranagar: Railings Removed, Traffic Chaos Ends After Decades

Weekend Holidays in September 2025

As usual, all banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, along with all Sundays.

September 7 – Sunday

– Sunday September 13 – Second Saturday

– Second Saturday September 14 – Sunday

– Sunday September 21 – Sunday

– Sunday September 27 – Fourth Saturday

– Fourth Saturday September 28 – Sunday

Bank Holidays in September 2025 (Festival/Regional Holidays)

September 3 – Karma Puja (Jharkhand)

– Karma Puja (Jharkhand) September 4 – Onam (Kerala)

– Onam (Kerala) September 5 – Eid-e-Milad, Thiruvonam, and Ganesh Chaturthi ( Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu)

– Eid-e-Milad, Thiruvonam, and Ganesh Chaturthi ( Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Jammu) September 6 – Eid-e-Milad and Indrajatra (Sikkim, Chhattisgarh)

– Eid-e-Milad and Indrajatra (Sikkim, Chhattisgarh) September 12 – Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar

– Holiday in Jammu and Srinagar September 22 – Navratri Sthapana (Rajasthan)

– Navratri Sthapana (Rajasthan) September 23 – Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti (Jammu and Srinagar)

– Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti (Jammu and Srinagar) September 29 – Maha Shashthi/Maha Saptami, Durga Puja (Tripura, Assam, West Bengal)

– Maha Shashthi/Maha Saptami, Durga Puja (Tripura, Assam, West Bengal) September 30 – Maha Ashtami, Durga Puja (Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand)

School Holidays in September 2025

Just like banks, schools too will remain closed on several occasions in September, though the schedule varies by state. Parents and guardians are advised to check with their respective schools for the final list.

September 5 – Teachers’ Day

– Teachers’ Day September 7 – Sunday

– Sunday September 14 – Sunday

– Sunday September 17 – Onam (holidays in Kerala and nearby states)

– Onam (holidays in Kerala and nearby states) September 21 – Sunday

– Sunday September 22 – Navratri begins (holiday in many states)

– Navratri begins (holiday in many states) September 28 – Sunday

– Sunday September 30 – Durga Puja Ashtami (holiday in many schools)

Key Takeaway

With multiple holidays lined up for both banks and schools in September 2025, people are advised to plan their banking tasks and academic schedules in advance. Checking state-specific holiday lists will help avoid last-minute inconvenience.