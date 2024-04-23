Sports

IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 200 wickets

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), against Mumbai Indians in Match 38 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 200 wickets
IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 200 wickets

Jaipur: Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), against Mumbai Indians in Match 38 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Related Stories
BCCI announces release of Request for Proposals for staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and elect to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals
Shreyas Iyer Makes a Comeback as Captain for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Appointed Vice-Captain

Chahal grabbed the wicket of Mohammad Nabi for 23 runs to reach the landmark of 200 wickets.

Chahal made his IPL debut back in 2013 and reached the feature in his 153rd game. Chahal, who is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, is also the joint-highest wicket-taker this IPL season – 13.

Only two other men have previously reached 200 wickets in a T20 competition: Danny Briggs (219) and Samit Patel (208), both in England’s T20 Blast.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button