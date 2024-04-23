IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to take 200 wickets

Jaipur: Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal created history by becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), against Mumbai Indians in Match 38 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday.

Chahal grabbed the wicket of Mohammad Nabi for 23 runs to reach the landmark of 200 wickets.

Chahal made his IPL debut back in 2013 and reached the feature in his 153rd game. Chahal, who is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, is also the joint-highest wicket-taker this IPL season – 13.

Only two other men have previously reached 200 wickets in a T20 competition: Danny Briggs (219) and Samit Patel (208), both in England’s T20 Blast.