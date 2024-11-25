IPL 2025 Auction Day 2 Live: Sarfaraz Khan, Umran Malik Goes Unsold, RCB Make Key Purchases

Mumbai, India – The IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 2 has been filled with high drama, surprise picks, and big buys as teams continue to bolster their squads for the upcoming season. The day saw a mixture of tactical maneuvers, strategic bidding, and some unexpected outcomes.

Sarfaraz Khan Goes Unsold

In one of the most surprising moments of the day, Sarfaraz Khan, a consistent performer in the domestic circuit, went unsold. Khan, known for his performances in the Ranji Trophy, was expected to generate some interest, but no franchise was willing to bid for the talented batsman, much to the disappointment of his supporters.

Umran Malik Goes Unsold

In a surprising turn of events, Umran Malik, the express pacer known for his blistering speed, went unsold during the IPL 2025 Auction. Despite his impressive performances in the previous IPL seasons, where he made a mark with his pace and ability to clock speeds over 150 km/h, Malik failed to attract any bids.

This unexpected outcome has raised eyebrows, as many experts had expected franchises to be keen on acquiring the young talent for his potential to provide breakthroughs with his sheer pace. It remains unclear why Malik, who has represented India in limited-overs cricket, was overlooked, but it highlights the highly competitive nature of the auction where only a few players get a chance to showcase their talents.

RCB Buy England All-Rounder Bethell, and Others

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made a significant addition to their squad by acquiring England all-rounder, Rehan Ahmed Bethell. The 18-year-old all-rounder was picked by RCB for his all-round capabilities, which could prove valuable for the team in IPL 2025.

The auction drama unfolded when RCB opted not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card on Will Jacks after securing Tim David. As a result, the England batter was snapped up by Mumbai Indians, who added him to their roster for the upcoming season.

CSK and KKR Make Notable Signings

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their focus on strengthening their squad, purchasing Anshul Kamboj, a rising star from the Ranji Trophy. Kamboj impressed with his 10-wicket haul in the domestic competition, and CSK will be hoping his skills translate well into the IPL.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made a smart move by buying back Manish Pandey, a seasoned Indian batter, adding experience to their middle order. Pandey, who has been a prominent player in the IPL, returns to KKR for another stint, strengthening their squad.

RCB’s Big Move for Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Earlier in the day, RCB went big in the bidding for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, securing the experienced Indian pacer for a hefty sum. His ability to swing the ball, especially in the death overs, will be a valuable asset to RCB’s bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians Secure Key Players

Mumbai Indians, known for their aggressive auction tactics, were not to be outdone. They added Deepak Chahar, the Indian pacer known for his ability to swing the ball in the powerplay, and Allah Ghazanfar, a young mystery spinner from Afghanistan. Ghazanfar’s inclusion bolsters Mumbai’s spin department, providing them with a talented young bowler with immense potential.

Conclusion

As IPL 2025 approaches, teams are carefully shaping their squads for a competitive season. With some big buys, surprising omissions, and strategic acquisitions, the second day of the IPL 2025 Auction has set the stage for an exciting and unpredictable season ahead. The auction has been a spectacle, and with more action still to come, the final teams are shaping up to be full of excitement and promise.