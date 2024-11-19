IPL 2025 Auction: Mohammed Siraj Set to Spark Bidding Wars Among Top Franchises

The anticipation for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is heating up, with franchises gearing up to strengthen their squads.

A major talking point ahead of the auction is the availability of premier Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who was surprisingly released by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) despite being one of their standout performers.

With 93 wickets in 93 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.65, Siraj is a proven match-winner. His impressive performance in the 2023 IPL season, where he scalped 19 wickets, further underscores his value.

Siraj’s availability is expected to ignite intense bidding wars, and several teams are likely to vie for his services in the auction, scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Why Mohammed Siraj Is a Hot Property in IPL 2025

Fast bowlers with experience and skill are a rare commodity in the IPL, and Siraj ticks both boxes. His ability to swing the ball early in the innings and deliver under pressure makes him a sought-after asset for any team. Moreover, his international experience with the Indian cricket team further boosts his credentials.

Here’s a look at three teams that could aggressively bid for Mohammed Siraj during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): A Possible Homecoming

Despite releasing him, RCB might not want to part ways with Siraj permanently. Since joining the franchise in 2018, Siraj has been a pivotal part of their bowling attack, delivering consistent performances year after year. His familiarity with the Chinnaswamy Stadium and ability to perform in high-pressure situations make him an invaluable player for the team.

Why RCB Needs Him Back:

Siraj’s leadership in the pace unit is unmatched. RCB could use the Right to Match (RTM) card to reacquire him, ensuring stability in their bowling lineup.

In the 2023 IPL season, Siraj showcased his best form, taking 19 wickets and proving his mettle as a strike bowler.

In the 2023 IPL season, Siraj showcased his best form, taking 19 wickets and proving his mettle as a strike bowler.

2. Mumbai Indians (MI): Strengthening the Bowling Arsenal

The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, are known for building formidable squads with depth in both batting and bowling. After struggling with consistency in their pace attack in recent seasons, MI might see Siraj as the perfect addition to complement their star bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

Why MI Could Target Siraj:

Siraj’s ability to deliver both in the powerplay and death overs aligns well with MI’s strategic needs. His inclusion could transform their bowling unit into one of the most lethal in the league.

Siraj's knack for breaking partnerships and bowling economical spells makes him a perfect fit for MI's high-pressure games.

Siraj’s knack for breaking partnerships and bowling economical spells makes him a perfect fit for MI’s high-pressure games.

3. Punjab Kings (PBKS): Building a Solid Core

With only two retentions ahead of the auction, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have a massive purse to revamp their squad. Over the years, PBKS has struggled to maintain consistency, particularly in the bowling department. Adding Siraj to their ranks could provide the much-needed stability and experience they seek.

Why PBKS Needs Siraj:

Punjab’s relatively inexperienced bowling lineup can greatly benefit from a seasoned campaigner like Siraj. His leadership qualities and ability to inspire young bowlers could make a significant impact.

Siraj's proven IPL record and experience in handling high-pressure scenarios would bolster PBKS's chances of finally clinching their maiden IPL title.

Siraj’s proven IPL record and experience in handling high-pressure scenarios would bolster PBKS’s chances of finally clinching their maiden IPL title.

Overview of IPL 2025 Retentions and Auction

Ahead of the auction, teams have already retained a total of 46 players, spending INR 558.5 crore. Some notable retention trends include:

Full Retentions:

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals have retained six players each.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained five players each, while RCB has retained only three.

Teams like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained five players each, while RCB has retained only three.

The auction in Jeddah marks a significant shift in the IPL’s history, being the first time the event is held outside India. With the mega auction format allowing for complete squad overhauls, franchises are expected to go all out to secure key players like Siraj.

Conclusion: Who Will Win the Mohammed Siraj Bidding War?

As one of India’s top fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj’s availability in the IPL 2025 mega auction is set to be a game-changer. While RCB might aim to bring him back, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are likely to push hard for his signature. The bidding war for Siraj could very well be one of the highlights of the auction, shaping the dynamics of the upcoming IPL season.

Stay tuned for more updates as franchises prepare to unleash their strategies for the IPL 2025 mega auction!