IPL 2025: Kumble lauds Prabhsimran, Arshdeep for PBKS’ clinical win against LSG

New Delhi: Former India captain and spin legend Anil Kumble praised opener Prabhsimran Singh and pacer Arshdeep Singh for their standout performances in Punjab Kings’ 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Prabhsimran’s Explosive Knock Sets the Tone

Prabhsimran Singh delivered a stunning knock, scoring 91 off 48 balls, laced with seven sixes and six fours. Captain Shreyas Iyer added a quick 45 off 25 deliveries, propelling Punjab Kings to a massive total of 236/5 in 20 overs.

Kumble applauded Prabhsimran’s all-round shot-making and growing consistency this season.

“He’s certainly shown he can play all around the ground — ramp shots, pull, hook, reverse slog, sweep — he’s got it all. What’s been exceptional this season is his consistency. He was dropped on 21 today but made it count. He’s been outstanding for Punjab,” Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Arshdeep’s Early Breakthroughs Derail LSG Chase

Defending the total, Arshdeep Singh struck early, claiming three crucial wickets — Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran — all within the powerplay. Despite Ayush Badoni’s valiant 74 off 40 balls, LSG could only manage 199/7, falling short by 37 runs.

Kumble hailed Arshdeep’s powerplay spell as the turning point in the match.

“The powerplay becomes critical in such games. Arshdeep set the tone brilliantly — swinging the ball both ways, hitting the right line and length. His three wickets up front broke LSG’s most destructive batting core. That was the decisive moment,” he added.

Playoff Race: Every Game Counts, Says Kumble

Looking ahead, Kumble emphasized the significance of each remaining match in the IPL 2025 playoff race. He highlighted the crucial Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash as a potential game-changer.

“If DC beat SRH, they move to 14 points and set up a virtual semi-final with Punjab. The loser could still qualify, but it depends on other results,” Kumble explained.

He also noted the advantage held by Gujarat Titans, who have played only 10 games but are already on 14 points. Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings remain strong contenders, with net run rate likely to play a decisive role.