Riddhima Kapoor’s Bollywood Debut: All Smiles with Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in New Selfie

Mumbai: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, has officially entered the world of acting with her debut project. The star daughter shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of her first film, which features her alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and the popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma.

Riddhima Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Selfie from Film Set

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima posted a cheerful selfie featuring herself, her mother, Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni Chatrath, director Ashish R. Mohan, actress Sadia Khateeb, and others. The group can be seen sharing a hearty laugh, clearly enjoying their time on set. Captioning the post, Riddhima wrote, “Happiness is contagious, spread it #shootdiaries #DKS #postpackupshenanigans.”

The photo has already created a buzz on social media, with fans excited to see the Kapoor family and Kapil Sharma share screen space for the first time. The film is being shot in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and marks a significant milestone in Riddhima’s career.

Riddhima Kapoor’s Bollywood Debut in the Hills

In a recent interview, Riddhima confirmed her Bollywood debut, revealing that she is currently filming in the picturesque hills. While she did not divulge much about the plot or her role, Riddhima shared that her mother, Neetu Kapoor, is also present on set and enjoying the experience, adding excitement for fans of the Kapoor family.

In addition to her debut in acting, Riddhima previously gained recognition with her appearance in Netflix’s reality show, ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, in its third season. Her inclusion on the show, alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey, brought a refreshing dynamic of Delhi vs Mumbai culture, endearing her to fans.

Rising Star in Bollywood

Riddhima Kapoor’s Bollywood debut has been highly anticipated by fans, especially with her strong family legacy in the film industry. With her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and other family members, including her brother Ranbir Kapoor, being integral parts of the Bollywood landscape, Riddhima’s entry into acting marks a new chapter for the Kapoor family.

As the filming continues in Shimla, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on her debut project and her first big screen performance.