IPL: DC opt to bowl first against GT at Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: In the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

DC captain, Rishabh Pant, after winning the toss, expressed his preference to chase the target. Pant highlighted the potential impact of dew in the later innings, stating, “We would like to chase the score. The thought of dew is also in mind because it can have an impact in the second innings.”

He also acknowledged the team’s need to improve in bowling during the death overs. Pant confirmed one change in the team due to David Warner’s injury, with Sumit Kumar being included in his place.

On the opposing side, GT captain, Shubman Gill, shared his thoughts on the wicket and playing conditions. He mentioned, “We would have also liked to bowl first because the wicket looks good. There was no dew last night so hopefully the same happens today too.”

Gill expressed his team’s excitement about playing at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium, noting the great support they receive there. He further announced three changes in the GT lineup, with Wriddhiman Saha and David Miller returning, and Sandeep Warrier making his debut.

The stage is set for an exhilarating encounter between the two teams, with both sides aiming to secure a crucial victory in the IPL.

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier, Spencer Johnson and Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (captain), Shay Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Sumit Kumar.