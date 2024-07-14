Irfan Pathan’s Unique Celebration After win over Pak Leaves Raina Laughing Uncontrollably: Video

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hit the winning runs for his team as India Champions defeated Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 final on July 13 (Saturday) at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The entire Indian team broke into jubilant celebrations after the win, but it was Irfan Pathan who caught the most attention with his unique celebration. His antics left teammate Suresh Raina laughing uncontrollably, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

The India Champions celebrated their dominant win over their arch-rivals with enthusiasm. Irfan led the celebrations by loudly shouting each player’s name to honor their contributions to the victory.

His teammates matched his energy, creating a lively and elated atmosphere after the win. Irfan’s unique style had Suresh Raina laughing so hard that he fell to the ground. This moment was captured on video and quickly spread across social media platforms.

In the India vs Pakistan WCL 2024 final, Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Contributions from Kamran Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood, and Shoaib Malik helped Pakistan post a total of 156-6 in 20 overs, with India’s Anureet Singh shining with the ball, taking three wickets.

In response, Ambati Rayudu’s quickfire fifty off 30 balls gave India a strong start. Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Yusuf Pathan added 34 and 30 runs respectively, enabling India to comfortably chase the target in 19.1 overs and win the final of WCL 2024’s inaugural edition by five wickets.