Is Dipping Biscuits in Tea Every Day Harmful? Experts Warn Against Popular Habit
For many people, starting the day without a cup of tea and a few biscuits is almost unimaginable.
Hyderabad: For many people, starting the day without a cup of tea and a few biscuits is almost unimaginable. Dipping a biscuit into hot tea and savoring its soft, sweet texture is a beloved ritual in Indian households. However, health experts caution that this seemingly harmless habit might be doing more harm than good when practiced daily.
Tea and Biscuits: A Morning Ritual with Hidden Risks
Whether it’s a morning pick-me-up or an afternoon work break, tea with biscuits is a go-to comfort snack. But consuming this combo regularly, especially every day, could have serious health consequences, according to medical experts.
High Calories, Sugar, and Unhealthy Fats
Biscuits commonly consumed with tea are often loaded with:
- High sugar content
- Empty calories
- Unhealthy fats (trans fats or saturated fats)
- Low or no fiber
This nutritional profile contributes to spikes in blood sugar levels, particularly dangerous for individuals with diabetes or thyroid disorders. Regular consumption may also lead to weight gain and metabolic issues over time.
Risks for Diabetics and People with Thyroid Issues
Health professionals stress that daily intake of tea-dipped biscuits can worsen existing health conditions. For individuals with:
- Diabetes: Frequent sugar spikes can be harmful.
- Thyroid problems: Processed foods can interfere with hormone balance.
- Heart concerns: Some biscuits contain high sodium, which raises blood pressure and impacts cardiovascular health.
Digestive Issues and Lower Immunity
Apart from sugar and fat, many commercial biscuits lack dietary fiber, which can negatively affect the digestive system. Reported problems include:
- Indigestion
- Bloating or acid reflux
- Constipation
- Reduced appetite
- Weakened immunity
Long-term consumption without moderation may make these issues worse, especially in sedentary individuals or those with existing gut disorders.
Healthier Alternatives
If you can’t give up the ritual, consider healthier biscuit alternatives:
- Whole grain or oat biscuits with low sugar
- Homemade snacks with natural sweeteners
- Pairing tea with nuts or fruits for a more balanced start
Also, consider limiting biscuit intake to 1–2 times a week rather than daily.
What seems like a small indulgence—tea with biscuits—can lead to long-term health issues if consumed excessively. Health experts advise moderation and increased awareness of ingredients while choosing everyday snacks.