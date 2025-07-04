Is Dipping Biscuits in Tea Every Day Harmful? Experts Warn Against Popular Habit

Hyderabad: For many people, starting the day without a cup of tea and a few biscuits is almost unimaginable. Dipping a biscuit into hot tea and savoring its soft, sweet texture is a beloved ritual in Indian households. However, health experts caution that this seemingly harmless habit might be doing more harm than good when practiced daily.

Tea and Biscuits: A Morning Ritual with Hidden Risks

Whether it’s a morning pick-me-up or an afternoon work break, tea with biscuits is a go-to comfort snack. But consuming this combo regularly, especially every day, could have serious health consequences, according to medical experts.

Also Read: Cement Industry Ready for Big Growth in FY26 as Companies Gain Control Over Prices

High Calories, Sugar, and Unhealthy Fats

Biscuits commonly consumed with tea are often loaded with:

High sugar content

Empty calories

Unhealthy fats (trans fats or saturated fats)

Low or no fiber

This nutritional profile contributes to spikes in blood sugar levels, particularly dangerous for individuals with diabetes or thyroid disorders. Regular consumption may also lead to weight gain and metabolic issues over time.

Risks for Diabetics and People with Thyroid Issues

Health professionals stress that daily intake of tea-dipped biscuits can worsen existing health conditions. For individuals with:

Diabetes : Frequent sugar spikes can be harmful.

: Frequent sugar spikes can be harmful. Thyroid problems : Processed foods can interfere with hormone balance.

: Processed foods can interfere with hormone balance. Heart concerns: Some biscuits contain high sodium, which raises blood pressure and impacts cardiovascular health.

Digestive Issues and Lower Immunity

Apart from sugar and fat, many commercial biscuits lack dietary fiber, which can negatively affect the digestive system. Reported problems include:

Indigestion

Bloating or acid reflux

Constipation

Reduced appetite

Weakened immunity

Long-term consumption without moderation may make these issues worse, especially in sedentary individuals or those with existing gut disorders.

Healthier Alternatives

If you can’t give up the ritual, consider healthier biscuit alternatives:

Whole grain or oat biscuits with low sugar

with Homemade snacks with natural sweeteners

with Pairing tea with nuts or fruits for a more balanced start

Also, consider limiting biscuit intake to 1–2 times a week rather than daily.

Final Wor

What seems like a small indulgence—tea with biscuits—can lead to long-term health issues if consumed excessively. Health experts advise moderation and increased awareness of ingredients while choosing everyday snacks.