Is Elon Musk Going to be the Next President of the US?

Phoenix, Arizona – At the AmericaFest 2024 event in Phoenix, President-elect Donald Trump addressed the escalating rumours that suggested he might cede the presidency to tech billionaire Elon Musk. Dismissing the claims as yet another “hoax” from political opponents, Trump assured the crowd, “No, no. That’s not happening. He’s not gonna be president.”

Rumours have gained traction in various media outlets and social media platforms, suggesting that Musk, a major supporter of Trump, might assume presidential duties. Trump swiftly quashed these rumours, humorously adding, “You know why he can’t be [president]? He wasn’t born in this country,” referring to Musk’s South African birthplace. This remark sparked laughter and applause from the audience.

While dismissing the notion of Musk taking over the presidency, Trump praised the billionaire entrepreneur for his intelligence and significant contributions to his campaign. Musk had donated an estimated $200 million to a Political Action Committee (PAC) supporting Trump during the election cycle. Trump emphasized the value of having “smart people we can rely on,” though he firmly stated that Musk would not be taking his place.

Musk’s Growing Influence in U.S. Politics

Musk’s influence on U.S. politics has been increasingly evident. His efforts were pivotal in passing a government shutdown bill, and his criticism of a bipartisan funding deal helped shape its final version. Some members of Congress have even expressed concerns over Musk’s powerful position, with one Republican lawmaker remarking that it “feels like Elon Musk is our prime minister.”

Despite this, Trump reaffirmed his authority, telling supporters, “It’s my administration, and I make the decisions,” assuring them that Musk’s role would not overshadow his leadership. Trump’s comments come as he appointed Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a panel focused on reducing federal spending.

Trump Unveils Sweeping Agenda

During his first major rally since winning the 2024 election, Trump outlined an ambitious agenda. He promised to rebuild urban centres, cut taxes, and increase wages while vowing to end “woke” policies and remove critical race theory and transgender policies from schools and military settings. Trump also pledged executive orders on his first day in office to address “transgender madness,” including bans on transgender Americans in military service and women’s sports.

Trump’s Rally Ends on High Note

Trump wrapped up the rally with his signature slogan, “Together we will fight, fight, fight, and together we will win, win, win!” The event concluded with Trump dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA,” a signature moment of his campaign appearances.

As Trump prepares to take office in January, the relationship between him and Musk will continue to influence political discourse significantly as Musk’s role in the Trump administration expands.