Israel Approves Plan to Seize Entire Gaza Strip and Stay Indefinitely

Tel Aviv/Gaza: Israeli ministers on Monday approved a sweeping military plan to capture the entire Gaza Strip and remain in control for an unspecified duration, according to a report by the Associated Press citing Israeli officials. The plan also reportedly includes the mass displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza.

Plan Tied to Pressure on Hamas for Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Officials cited by AP said the decision is part of a broader strategy to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages and accepting a ceasefire under Israel’s terms. The move follows Israel’s renewed military campaign after a ceasefire agreement with Hamas collapsed in March.

Since then, relentless Israeli airstrikes have left thousands dead, and the military has seized control of nearly 50% of Gaza, according to the report.

Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

As part of its campaign, Israel has cut off all humanitarian aid to Gaza — including vital supplies like food, fuel, and water. Aid agencies have described the situation as the worst humanitarian crisis in the nearly 19-month-long conflict.

The newly approved plan reportedly aims to prevent Hamas from distributing aid, with Israeli officials claiming that humanitarian deliveries are being used to strengthen Hamas’ governance in the region.

Israel Plans to Use Private Security Firms for Aid Delivery

A confidential memo shared with humanitarian organizations and seen by the AP outlines Israel’s intention to outsource aid distribution to private security companies. Under the plan, logistics hubs would be created to manage aid operations, where:

Facial recognition technology will be used to identify Palestinians,

will be used to identify Palestinians, SMS alerts will notify them when and where to collect aid.

UN Rejects Israeli Aid Distribution Plan

The United Nations has rejected Israel’s plan, stating that it violates core UN principles. UN officials confirmed on Sunday that they would not support or participate in the aid distribution model outlined in the Israeli memo.

Regional and International Implications

The decision to continue military occupation and restrict humanitarian aid is expected to draw international scrutiny, particularly as conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate and efforts for a mediated peace remain stalled.

The Israeli government has not publicly disclosed how long it intends to remain in Gaza or how it plans to manage the displaced civilian population in the south.