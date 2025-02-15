Israel Begins Releasing Palestinian Prisoners as Hamas Frees Hostages in Gaza

In a significant development, Hamas has released three Israeli hostages, and in return, Israel has begun releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, signaling that the fragile ceasefire in Gaza is holding, despite recent tensions. The ceasefire, which has paused the fighting in Gaza, faced a precarious moment in recent days but has been sustained for now.

The three released Israeli hostages— Iair Horn, 46, a dual citizen of Israel and Argentina; Sagui Dekel Chen, 36, an American-Israeli; and Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29, a Russian-Israeli— were abducted during the October 7, 2023, attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community severely affected by the conflict. After being paraded before a crowd in southern Gaza, the hostages were released, appearing pale but in relatively better physical condition compared to previous hostages released in a prior swap.

Israeli Forces Begin Release of 369 Palestinian Prisoners

As part of the ongoing agreement, Israel has begun the release of 369 Palestinian prisoners, including 36 individuals serving life sentences for deadly attacks. These prisoners were welcomed by cheering crowds in the West Bank. This marks the sixth swap since the ceasefire agreement began on January 19. Prior to this, 21 hostages and over 730 Palestinian prisoners were freed.

The swap follows a well-orchestrated process, with hostages making public appearances and remarks before being handed over to the Red Cross, accompanied by armed Hamas fighters and loud music in Gaza. The first released hostages received a warm welcome in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square.

Details of Released Hostages and Prisoners

Iair Horn, who was taken captive along with his brother Eitan Horn, is now free, though his brother remains in captivity. His family expressed relief, emphasizing the importance of bringing Eitan home. Dekel Chen was abducted while working outside, while his wife and daughters took shelter during the attack. Troufanov, whose father was killed in the October 7 attack, was taken hostage alongside his family members.

Also Read: Hamas to Release Three Israeli Hostages in Exchange for Palestinian Prisoners



The Palestinian prisoners include prominent figures like Ahmed Barghouti, who was sentenced to life for orchestrating suicide bombings during the Second Intifada.

Concerns Grow Over Remaining Hostages

While three hostages were released, concerns persist over the condition of the remaining 73 hostages still in Gaza, many of whom are Israeli soldiers. As the truce progresses, the condition of these captives continues to raise alarms. In a recent video, one former hostage, Keith Siegel, described the brutal treatment he endured during captivity, intensifying the anxiety surrounding the fate of those still held by Hamas.

Uncertainty Surrounding Future of Ceasefire and Trump’s Plan

While the ceasefire appears to be holding for now, the situation remains delicate. Hamas has threatened to delay further hostage releases unless Israel allows essential supplies, such as medical aid, into Gaza. Additionally, US President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal to resettle over 2 million Palestinians outside Gaza has added to the uncertainty surrounding the ceasefire’s future. The plan, which has been welcomed by Israel but rejected by Palestinians and human rights groups, has the potential to destabilize the already fragile peace.

Israel’s far-right political allies, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have expressed support for resuming the war to destroy Hamas and implement Trump’s plan. As such, Hamas may be reluctant to release further hostages if it believes the war will resume, as the hostages serve as valuable bargaining chips in the negotiations.

Challenges Remain in Achieving Long-Term Peace

The ceasefire, while offering a temporary respite, faces significant challenges as the second phase of negotiations approaches in early March. The future of Gaza remains uncertain, with many residents returning to homes reduced to rubble. The war has claimed the lives of over 48,000 Palestinians, and although Israel claims to have killed over 17,000 militants, the true extent of the devastation continues to unfold.