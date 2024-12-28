Israel detains director of one of last functioning hospitals in northern Gaza, Palestinians say

Deir Al-Balah: Israel’s military detained Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, during a series of overnight airstrikes that resulted in the deaths of nine people, including children, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Dr. Abu Safiya’s arrest came after Israeli troops stormed the hospital, forcing staff and patients to strip in harsh winter conditions. The hospital, one of the last functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza, has been repeatedly targeted during Israel’s ongoing military offensive against Hamas militants. This action follows an earlier attack on the hospital earlier this week that killed five medical personnel.

Israel’s military did not respond to questions about Dr. Abu Safiya’s detention but reiterated its claims that Hamas militants operate within the hospital. Hospital officials and Gaza’s Health Ministry have denied these allegations. The Israeli army has said it is conducting operations against Hamas infrastructure in the area.

Kamal Adwan Hospital and other medical facilities have been repeatedly hit during Israel’s nearly 15-month campaign of bombardment and offensives against Hamas, which has devastated Gaza’s health sector. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 45,400 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing conflict, with women and children making up over half of the casualties. More than 108,000 others have been wounded.

Dr. Abu Safiya’s detention is part of a concerning pattern targeting medical personnel and spaces, as previously highlighted by the humanitarian group MedGlobal, where he served as a lead physician. The organization expressed grave concern over the safety of Dr. Abu Safiya and his colleagues, noting the October detention of five other staff members.

Escalating Strikes Across Gaza and Israel

As Israel continues its military operations in Gaza, airstrikes have targeted areas such as Maghazi, resulting in civilian casualties, including women and children. The attack on Saturday morning took at least nine lives, with many of the bodies being transported to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

In response to the escalating conflict, Israel’s air raid sirens sounded early Saturday, with the military intercepting a missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Tensions in the region remain high, as Israeli warplanes also bombed key infrastructure in Yemen earlier this week. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have vowed to continue their attacks until Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with hospitals, including Kamal Adwan, struggling to provide care amidst the ongoing conflict. With northern Gaza nearly completely sealed off and large portions of the region leveled by airstrikes, the humanitarian crisis deepens, drawing calls for international intervention and an immediate cessation of hostilities.