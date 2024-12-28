UAE condemns burning of Gaza hospital by Israeli forces

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly denounced the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip by Israeli forces, calling it a “heinous violation” of international humanitarian law. The hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility in the north, was destroyed during an Israeli raid, forcing the evacuation of 350 people, including 75 injured patients and medical staff.

UAE Demands Immediate Action

In a statement released on Friday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attack as part of a “systematic assault” on Gaza’s fragile healthcare system. The Ministry urged an immediate cessation of violence and stressed the need to protect civilians and humanitarian institutions.

“The current situation represents a catastrophic humanitarian emergency that demands urgent attention,” the statement read, calling on the international community to intensify efforts to prevent further escalation in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Extensive Damage to Gaza’s Largest Northern Hospital

Gaza’s health authorities reported that Kamal Adwan Hospital had been under blockade for over two months before being targeted. The Israeli raid burned critical hospital departments, including surgery units, laboratories, ambulance services, and warehouses.

The Israeli army claimed the hospital was being used as a hideout by militants, justifying the attack as part of ongoing military operations in northern Gaza.

Global Condemnation of Hospital Attack

The raid has sparked widespread international criticism:

Jordan : The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the attack a “heinous war crime” and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

: The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the attack a and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions. Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the attack as a “flagrant violation of international law”, describing it as an affront to basic humanitarian and ethical standards.

Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The UAE, along with Jordan and Saudi Arabia, reiterated the urgent need for the global community to exert pressure on Israel to halt attacks on civilians and address the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

With Gaza’s healthcare system already on the brink of collapse, the destruction of its largest northern hospital further deepens the crisis, leaving thousands without access to critical medical care.