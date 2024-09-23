Israel Launches Intense Bombing on Lebanese Cities, Claims Targeting Hezbollah Positions

Beirut: Following a recent attack by Hezbollah on the coastal city of Haifa, Israeli aircraft conducted heavy bombardments in various regions of Lebanon, resulting in the death of one civilian and multiple injuries.

According to Arab media, Israel carried out extensive airstrikes across different areas of Lebanon early on Monday morning, leading to the death of one Lebanese citizen, with several others reported injured.

Reports indicate that today’s assault marks the largest aerial attack by Israel since the onset of the Gaza conflict, targeting both northern and southern Lebanon simultaneously. The Israeli military claims it aimed at Hezbollah’s missile launchers.

In light of the escalating risks of war, China has advised its citizens residing in Israel and Lebanon to leave both countries immediately.