Israel launches violent airstrike on Beirut

At least four people were killed and 23 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's capital Beirut on Saturday.

Safiya Begum23 November 2024 - 19:05
Beirut: At least four people were killed and 23 injured in an Israeli airstrike on Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Saturday.

The airstrike targeted a residential building on Fathallah Street in the Basta Fawka, a densely populated area, destroying an eight-story building and causing heavy damage to neighbouring buildings, according to al-Jadeed, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the local al-Jadeed TV channel.

Civil defence teams are still working to remove the rubble to search for victims, with ambulances waiting to transport victims to hospitals.

Also Read: 17 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings across Gaza

Israeli media outlets reported that the airstrike was aimed at a prominent Hezbollah official.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its air attacks against Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah.

