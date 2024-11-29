Israel lifts gathering restrictions in central areas following ceasefire

Muslim World

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the immediate lifting of gathering restrictions in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the immediate lifting of gathering restrictions in central Israel, including Tel Aviv and its suburbs.

The decision, taken by the IDF’s Home Front Command, followed the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon that went into effect early Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The command previously limited gathering to up to 2,000 people in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, as well as in other areas of central Israel, following the launch of projectiles by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

Also Read: Israeli fighter jet launches airstrike in Lebanon amid ceasefires

In northern Israel, gathering restrictions remain in effect, with a maximum of 10, 100, 350, or 2,000 people, depending on their proximity to the Lebanese border.

