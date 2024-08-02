Israel refuses to renew visa of head of UN OCHA office in Palestine

Jerusalem: has refused to renew the visa of Andrea De Domenico, the head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory, the organization said.

De Domenico’s visa expired on Thursday, the organization said, adding that he had held the post for two years.

In June, the Israeli government discussed taking serious retaliatory measures, including expulsion of personnel, against UN agencies in the wake of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ decision to include the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a special report as a party that commits violations against children.