Israel Temporarily Bans Residents from Returning to Northern Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced on Saturday that Israel will not allow Palestinian residents to return to their homes in northern Gaza for the time being.

Ban on Return Until Release of Israeli Hostage

The ban will remain in effect until the release of Israeli civilian Arbel Yehud, who was scheduled to be freed on Saturday but was not among the four Israelis released by Hamas. The Israeli government stated that arrangements will be made for Yehud’s release.

Impact on Northern Gaza Residents

Many residents of northern Gaza were displaced due to the ongoing conflict and relocated to temporary accommodations in the southern region. Under the ceasefire-hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, these residents were expected to return to their homes. However, the release of Yehud, which is part of the second phase of the hostage exchange deal, must first be completed.

A senior official from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement confirmed that Israeli hostage Yehud is alive and will be released next Saturday.

Release of Four Female Israeli Soldiers

Earlier on Saturday, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers – Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy. The soldiers, aged between 19 and 20, were abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, from an Israeli army surveillance base near the Gaza Strip border.

The soldiers were accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they underwent an initial medical assessment. They are scheduled to meet their families at the IDF’s Reim camp, and will then be transferred to Beilinson Hospital for further medical care.

Ongoing Hostage Exchange Under Ceasefire Agreement

The release of these four soldiers is part of the second phase of a prisoner-hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas, under the terms of a ceasefire agreement. The first stage of the six-week ceasefire began on January 19.

The ceasefire deal, reached after 15 months of intense fighting, was the result of negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.