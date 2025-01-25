Jerusalem: The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that it has received the names of four Israeli female soldiers who will be released from Gaza on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal mediated by other countries.

Soldiers Identified for Release

The list includes:

Liri Albag

Karina Ariev

Daniella Gilboa

Naama Levy

These soldiers, aged 19–20, were abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, from an Israeli army surveillance base at Nahal Oz near the Gaza Strip border, according to Xinhua news agency.

Concerns Over Agreement Terms

Israeli media highlighted that the list provided by Hamas violates the agreement, which prioritizes the release of female civilians before any other captives. Despite this, Israel decided the violation was not significant enough to jeopardize the ceasefire deal.

Terms of the Exchange Deal

Under the agreement:

Israel will release approximately 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the four soldiers.

in exchange for the four soldiers. This follows a prior exchange on Sunday, when three Israeli civilian women were freed alongside 90 Palestinian women and minors.

Hamas Announcement

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the release of the four soldiers, naming them in an official statement. The move is part of an ongoing prisoner exchange deal negotiated to address tensions over detainees.

Reactions and Consultations

Israel’s state-owned Kan TV reported discrepancies in the list compared to the agreement terms. Similarly, Channel 12 News noted that the deal specified the release of female civilians first. Israeli authorities are reportedly consulting on the matter while proceeding with the agreement.