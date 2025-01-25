Four Israeli Female Soldiers to Be Released from Hamas Captivity Today
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that it has received the names of four Israeli female soldiers who will be released from Gaza on Saturday as part of a ceasefire deal mediated by other countries.
Soldiers Identified for Release
The list includes:
- Liri Albag
- Karina Ariev
- Daniella Gilboa
- Naama Levy
These soldiers, aged 19–20, were abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, from an Israeli army surveillance base at Nahal Oz near the Gaza Strip border, according to Xinhua news agency.
Concerns Over Agreement Terms
Israeli media highlighted that the list provided by Hamas violates the agreement, which prioritizes the release of female civilians before any other captives. Despite this, Israel decided the violation was not significant enough to jeopardize the ceasefire deal.
Terms of the Exchange Deal
Under the agreement:
- Israel will release approximately 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the four soldiers.
- This follows a prior exchange on Sunday, when three Israeli civilian women were freed alongside 90 Palestinian women and minors.
Hamas Announcement
Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the release of the four soldiers, naming them in an official statement. The move is part of an ongoing prisoner exchange deal negotiated to address tensions over detainees.
Reactions and Consultations
Israel’s state-owned Kan TV reported discrepancies in the list compared to the agreement terms. Similarly, Channel 12 News noted that the deal specified the release of female civilians first. Israeli authorities are reportedly consulting on the matter while proceeding with the agreement.