Iran Rejects Israel’s Claims of Arms Smuggling to Lebanon

United Nations: Iran’s envoy to the United Nations (UN) has strongly dismissed Israel’s accusation that Tehran is smuggling advanced weaponry systems to Lebanon in violation of a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution, calling the claim “baseless and incorrect.”

Iran’s Response to Israel’s Allegations

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, made these remarks in a letter sent on Friday to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Amar Bendjama, the UNSC’s rotating president for January.

His response was directed at a letter from Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon, who had accused Iran of “smuggling advanced weaponry systems into Lebanon (for Hezbollah’s use) in flagrant violation of UNSC Resolution 1701.”

Accusations Used to Justify Israeli Violations, Says Iran

Iravani vehemently rejected Israel’s allegations, stating that they were merely a pretext to justify Israel’s repeated violations of UNSC Resolution 1701. He further criticized Israel’s “flagrant disregard” for the ceasefire arrangements made with Hezbollah, which came into effect on November 27 of the previous year.

He added that Israel had shown no intention of fulfilling its obligations under the ceasefire agreement, which required Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon within 60 days. According to Iravani, Israel’s accusations against Iran and Hezbollah were part of an effort to legitimize its “continuing illegal occupation” of Lebanese territories.

Call for UNSC Action on Israeli Violations

Iravani urged the UNSC to adopt a “decisive” stance and demand that Israel fully honor its commitments under the ceasefire deal and Resolution 1701. He called on the UNSC to hold Israel accountable for its violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to ensure the immediate withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.