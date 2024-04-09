Middle East

Israel to ban import of many Turkish goods, ask US to impose sanctions on Ankara

Israel will prepare a huge lift of Turkish goods banned for import and ask the United States to impose sanctions on Ankara in response to Turkey's new export restrictions, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Tel Aviv: Israel will prepare a huge lift of Turkish goods banned for import and ask the United States to impose sanctions on Ankara in response to Turkey’s new export restrictions, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Turkey imposed restrictions on the export of aviation fuel and motor oil to Israel due to its actions in the Gaza Strip.

“Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday instructed the Foreign Ministry’s economic department to prepare an extensive list of products that Turkey will not be able to export to Israel,” the ministry said in a statement.

Katz said in a statement that he will ask the US to stop investment in the Turkish economy and “impose sanctions against Turkey.”

