Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen airport as jet with hundreds onboard was landing, UN official says

United Nations: Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport on Thursday, destroying the control tower and narrowly avoiding a catastrophe as a civilian Airbus 320 carrying hundreds of passengers was landing. The attack occurred as a UN delegation, including WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was preparing to depart.

Fatalities and Injuries Reported

At least three people were killed and dozens injured, including a UN Humanitarian Air Service crew member, who suffered severe leg injuries. The UN delegation, which included about 20 members, took shelter in armored vehicles before being moved to a UN compound in Sanaa. The injured crew member underwent surgery in Sanaa and was later transferred to a hospital in Jordan.

Escalating Tensions Between Israel and Yemen

The attack comes amid heightened tensions following the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have since intensified their missile and drone strikes on Israel and disrupted maritime routes in the Red Sea. In response, Israel has escalated airstrikes on key locations in Yemen, including the port of Hodeida, which is vital for the country’s food and medical supplies.

Humanitarian and Civilian Impact

The UN’s top humanitarian official in Yemen, Julien Harneis, emphasized that the Sanaa airport is a civilian facility primarily used for humanitarian operations and medical evacuations. He stressed that the airport plays a crucial role in transporting UN workers and facilitating a Yemenia Airways flight to Amman, Jordan.

Also Read: Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

“The destruction of the control tower endangered hundreds of lives and risks disrupting essential humanitarian efforts,” Harneis stated.

Yemen’s Worsening Crisis

Yemen remains one of the world’s poorest nations, engulfed in a decade-long civil war between Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government. Currently, 18 million Yemenis rely on humanitarian aid, a figure expected to rise to 19 million in 2024 due to the deteriorating economy and escalating violence.

Strikes on Key Infrastructure

In addition to the airport, Israel has also targeted Hodeida port, reducing its capacity by 50% after destroying two tugboats in recent strikes. The port is critical for 80% of Yemen’s food imports and 90% of medical supplies to the north, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Calls for Accountability

The Israeli army stated it was unaware of the UN delegation’s presence during the airstrike and claimed the airport was used for military purposes by the Houthis and Iran. The UN has disputed this, underscoring the civilian nature of the airport and its role in facilitating essential humanitarian work.

As tensions rise, the international community is urging both sides to prioritize civilian safety and uphold humanitarian principles.