Israeli Army Kills 20 Palestinians and Injures Many in Gaza

Tel Aviv: The Israeli army continued its attacks in different parts of Gaza, killing 20 Palestinians and injuring many others.

Israeli tanks entered the northern parts of Khan Younis, and bombing was carried out in other areas of Gaza.

Local residents said the tanks launched an attack one day after the order for evacuation was issued in Khan Younis.

The Israeli army said the northern part of Khan Younis was targeted because rockets had been launched from that area.

After the evacuation, residents of Khan Younis started fleeing their homes and moving to the safer area of Al-Mawasi, which was declared secure on humanitarian grounds.

According to Gaza’s medical officials, 11 Palestinians were killed in central Gaza, including 6 children and a medical staff member. Five of the victims were standing in line outside a bakery when they were killed.

Medical teams reported that Israeli warplanes bombed three different locations in central Gaza.

Additionally, in the Rafah area, Israeli tanks killed 9 Palestinians. The Israeli army has not commented on this yet.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army also fired at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya for the fifth consecutive day. The hospital’s director, Hossam Abu Safiya, confirmed that medical staff members were injured, with one in critical condition since Tuesday night.

Abu Safiya also stated that Israeli drones are continuing to target Palestinians, with anyone moving being attacked.

The Israeli army also set fire to dozens of homes in the towns of Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and Jabalia.

Local Palestinians say that the Israeli army is using all tactics to forcefully expel Palestinians from northern Gaza.