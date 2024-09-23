Israeli Fighter Jets Launch 80 Airstrikes on Lebanon’s Nabatiyeh in Half an Hour

Beirut: In retaliation to an attack by Hezbollah on the Israeli coastal city of Haifa the previous day, Israeli warplanes launched heavy bombardments across various regions of Lebanon today, leaving one civilian dead and several others injured.

According to foreign media reports, Israeli fighter jets carried out 80 airstrikes on the city of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon within just half an hour. The attacks were reportedly aimed at Hezbollah targets.

Arab media outlets reported that Israel’s air raids began in the early hours of Monday, with several parts of Lebanon subjected to intense bombardment. One Lebanese civilian was confirmed dead, while numerous others sustained injuries.

This latest assault by Israel is considered the largest aerial operation since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict. Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes on both northern and southern regions of Lebanon simultaneously.

An Israeli military spokesperson advised Lebanese civilians to stay away from Hezbollah positions, stating that the airstrikes will continue until “all threats are neutralized.”

Amid growing concerns over escalating tensions in the region, China has issued a warning to its citizens residing in Israel and Lebanon, urging them to immediately leave both countries for their safety.