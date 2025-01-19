Israeli Forces Withdraw from Gaza’s Rafah Amid Ceasefire Agreement

Jerusalem, January 19 (UNI): The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have begun withdrawing troops and equipment from the center of Rafah city in southern Gaza. According to Al Jazeera, Israeli forces are retreating toward the Philadelphi Corridor, located along the border between Egypt and Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the media on Saturday, denying reports of a full military withdrawal. He stated that Israel remains committed to strengthening its military presence in Gaza, despite reports suggesting an agreement with Hamas for withdrawal.

Ceasefire Agreement Details

Under a ceasefire brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a 42-day truce starting January 19. This truce comes after 15 months of hostilities that claimed the lives of approximately 46,000 Palestinians and 1,500 Israelis. The conflict also led to missile exchanges between Israel and Iran.

Key highlights of the agreement include:

Prisoner Exchange: In the first phase, 33 Israeli hostages were released in exchange for nearly 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Humanitarian Aid: The distribution of aid is set to increase, with 600 trucks, including 50 carrying fuel, entering Gaza daily. Additionally, Palestinians will receive 200,000 tents and 60,000 mobile homes.

Troop Movements: Israeli forces will remain stationed along Gaza's borders but are expected to limit operations within its territory.

Future Talks and Reconstruction Plans

The ceasefire agreement outlines a roadmap for further negotiations between Israel and Hamas:

Second Phase: Discussions on the release of remaining hostages, a permanent ceasefire, and a complete Israeli withdrawal. Third Phase: Plans for Gaza’s reconstruction, the exchange of remains, and lifting the blockade on the region.

To oversee these efforts, a coordination center will be established in Cairo, supported by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S.

Previous Ceasefire Attempts

This is the second ceasefire since November 2023, which lasted only six days. Observers hope this truce will pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region.