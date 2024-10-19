World

Israeli Military Calls for Evacuation as Forces Advance in Lebanon

Syed Iftequar19 October 2024 - 02:03
Jerusalem: On Friday, the Israeli military intensified its operations in Lebanon, mobilizing an additional combat brigade and issuing evacuation orders to residents in 23 towns and villages, urging them to flee north.

“For your own safety, evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Awali River,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced via social media platform X. The Awali River runs near Sidon, far north of most of the targeted areas. Adraee further warned that civilians near Hezbollah personnel or military facilities were at serious risk.

Later that day, the IDF confirmed it had called up additional reserves after a strategic assessment. These forces will be deployed for combat in northern Lebanon, focusing on Hezbollah targets, according to a report from Xinhua.

Israeli forces have continued their offensive in southern Lebanon, killing four militants in a joint air and ground attack aimed at destroying a key Hezbollah underground command center. The operation also led to the destruction of multiple weapons depots and tunnel shafts. Hezbollah has not yet responded to the incident.

Since September 23, Israel has conducted intensive airstrikes and a limited ground campaign in Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah. The conflict, which began on October 8, 2023, has resulted in over 2,300 deaths, left more than 11,000 people injured, and displaced 1.2 million residents, according to Lebanese officials.

