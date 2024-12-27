Israel’s Airstrikes in Yemen: Six Dead, Houthi Targets Struck

Tel Aviv: Israel has launched a series of airstrikes in Yemen, targeting several Houthi-controlled sites, including Sanaa’s airport. According to Houthi media, at least six individuals have been killed in the bombings.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, revealed that he was about to board a plane when the airstrikes began. One of the crew members on board was injured, though the rest of the WHO team remained safe. Ghebreyesus had traveled to Yemen to negotiate the release of WHO personnel.

Reports indicate that the airstrikes, which targeted Sanaa Airport, also destroyed the airport’s runway, while Israel’s military confirmed hitting Houthi infrastructure at the port of Hudaydah and several areas near the western coast of Yemen, including Salif and Ras al-Khanit. Additionally, Israeli forces attacked power plants across Yemen.

The escalation comes after months of Israeli airstrikes in the region, particularly in Syria, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime. Recently, Israeli aircraft have also targeted Hezbollah and Houthi positions in Lebanon and Yemen.

Casualties and Damage from Israeli Airstrikes

According to Houthi-run news agency Saba News, three people were killed at Sanaa Airport in the Israeli airstrikes. Another three fatalities occurred at the Hudaydah port and nearby areas. Additionally, around 40 individuals were injured during the bombings.

In retaliation, Houthi officials have expressed their intent to strike back, particularly targeting Israel and its allies in solidarity with Palestinians. This comes after recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and the ongoing tensions between Israel and the Houthi forces.

The Houthi rebels are now reportedly capable of launching missile and drone attacks deep into Israeli territory. Just this week, Houthi forces targeted Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest commercial center, with missiles, injuring 16 Israelis in the process.

Israel’s Continued Military Actions in Yemen

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in a recent interview that Israel’s airstrikes in Yemen were just the beginning of its campaign. The United Nations Secretary-General’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, called the attacks “alarming,” warning of the potential for further escalation, especially after Houthi missile actions in recent months.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to meet next week to discuss the situation following recent Houthi missile attacks on Israel. Israel’s defense systems failed to intercept missiles launched from Yemen, highlighting the growing tensions in the region.

The conflict between Israel and Houthi rebels has raised concerns about regional stability, with both sides expanding their military actions. As Israel intensifies its airstrikes, the possibility of further conflict between Israel, Yemen, and their respective allies looms large.