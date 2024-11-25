Israel’s Netanyahu Approves ‘In Principle’ Ceasefire Deal with Hezbollah: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly approved a “ceasefire agreement in principle” with Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based militant group, following ongoing hostilities between the Israeli military and the group. According to sources close to the negotiations, while Netanyahu has given the green light for a potential ceasefire deal, there are still unresolved issues that need to be ironed out before the agreement can be finalized. These details are expected to be communicated to Lebanon on Monday.

A key sticking point in the negotiations remains the finalization of terms, and the agreement will not be binding until both sides reach a consensus on all aspects. Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer confirmed that while discussions are moving in a positive direction, further details need to be addressed before an agreement can be officially made. Additionally, the Israeli cabinet must approve the final deal once it is ready.

The discussions have gained traction in recent days, with sources indicating that progress is being made, but cautioned that the fragile situation on the ground could derail negotiations. Both Israel and Hezbollah have been engaged in violent clashes, with Israel carrying out airstrikes on Beirut and Hezbollah launching missile attacks on Israel over the weekend.

The conflict between the two parties has escalated since mid-September when Israel initiated a large-scale offensive on Lebanon in retaliation to Hezbollah’s missile strikes. Hezbollah, which has voiced support for Hamas in Gaza, has continued to retaliate against Israeli airstrikes with its own missile and rocket launches.

The United States has been involved in mediating the ceasefire talks. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who visited Beirut recently to review the progress of the negotiations, expressed optimism about the prospects of a truce. “We have a real opportunity to bring the conflict to an end,” Hochstein said, highlighting that the agreement would ultimately depend on the decisions made by both Israel and Hezbollah.

While Hezbollah has provided feedback on the ceasefire proposal, the final decision now lies with Israel, as indicated by Hezbollah’s leadership. Sheikh Naim Qassem, the group’s leader following the death of Hassan Nasrallah in September, stated that the truce is in Israel’s hands. According to sources, U.S. mediators had earlier proposed a 60-day ceasefire to halt the escalating hostilities.

As the situation remains tense, all eyes are on the outcome of the negotiations, with hopes that a resolution can be reached to halt the ongoing violence and bring much-needed peace to the region.