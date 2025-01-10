It’s a Wrap for Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’

Mumbai: Vikram Bhatt is currently focused on his upcoming drama Tumko Meri Kasam. Recently, the team wrapped up the shoot for the project, and to announce the completion, Anupam Kher shared a hilarious post on his official Instagram handle.

Anupam Kher and Esha Deol’s Fun Instagram Post

In his post, the veteran actor shared a clip featuring him styling Esha Deol’s hair. In the video, Esha humorously says, “Ek to main itni Khubsurat, upar se meri Haasi” (I am so beautiful, and on top of that, God has gifted me with such beautiful laughter), followed by a high-pitched laugh. She adds, “Oh God! Itni sundar hasti hu main” (Oh God! My laugh is so beautiful).

Anupam Kher captioned the post, saying, “It is a wrap for us for #VikramBhatts #TumkoMeriKasam. Had to make this crazy reel with #EshaDeol. What an amazing journey this has been. Till we meet again, my dearest. Will miss you and your laughter!! #LoveAndLaughter.”

Cast of ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’

In addition to Anupam Kher and Esha Deol, Tumko Meri Kasam will also feature Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh in lead roles.

Anupam Kher’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Tumko Meri Kasam, Anupam Kher will be part of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Delhi File: The Bengal Chapter. Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the film is set to be released worldwide on 15th August this year. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, and Govind Namdeo in key roles.

Additionally, Anupam Kher will star in Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated movie Emergency. The film, directed by Kangana Ranaut, is a cinematic adaptation of the infamous Indian Emergency. Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the film will also feature Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in significant roles. Emergency is scheduled to release on 17th January 2025.