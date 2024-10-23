Jagan Reddy’s Legal Fight with Family Over Shares Threatens to Tarnish YSR’s Legacy

Hyderabad: The death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, affectionately known as ‘Sher’ (tiger) by his admirers, has cast a significant shadow over his family’s legacy, leading to a dispute regarding shares that has attracted public attention.

Renowned for his formidable leadership and deep love for his family, Rajasekhara Reddy’s passing has ignited tensions, particularly around the distribution of shares among his heirs.

In a startling turn of events, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rajasekhara Reddy’s son and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is embroiled in a legal battle that has seen him drag his own mother, Vijayamma, and sister, Sharmila to court over shares once promised to them.

This unprecedented move raises critical questions about familial loyalty, love, and the implications of political power. Jagan, and his wife Bharati Reddy, filed a petition in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 9, 2024, concerning shares of the family-owned Saraswati Power and Industries Private Limited.

Established by the Grandhi family, the company has become a focal point in this legal drama. In their petition, Jagan and Bharati argue that they have greatly contributed to the growth of the company. They claim to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on August 21, 2019, to allocate shares to Sharmila, but that allocation had not been finalised for various reasons.

Jagan’s petition describes a personal and emotional conflict, stating that he initially intended to give the shares to Sharmila with ‘sisterly affection’. However, he alleges that Sharmila’s recent political opposition has led him to withdraw this offer, reflecting a troubling shift in their familial bond.

He referred to the situation using the term ‘cheater’ without naming Sharmila directly, suggesting deep feelings of betrayal and hurt. As the NCLT hearing approaches, Jagan is requesting the tribunal to declare that he owns 51% of the shares in the company and to nullify the transfer of shares that were intended for his mother and sister.

He has made it clear in his petition that he does not wish to give any shares to either Vijayamma or Sharmila, despite previous commitments. This legal battle poses critical questions: How will the people of Andhra Pradesh respond to Jagan’s legal disputes with his family? Will they continue to view him as the revered ‘sher’ of the State, or will this conflict tarnish his legacy? The public is left to ponder the sincerity of Jagan’s familial relationships against the backdrop of his political career, especially as Sharmila also enters the political arena.

The situation not only signifies a rift within the family but also threatens to undermine the foundation of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s legacy. As the NCLT hearing on November 8 approaches, all eyes will be on Jagan and his ability to navigate these family tensions while maintaining the support of a populace that once idolised his father.

As the unfolding drama continues, the implications of this dispute reach far beyond mere family matters, raising profound concerns about the integrity and authenticity of familial bonds in the face of personal ambition and political power. Jagan files plea..