Jagdish Reddy Seeks Clarity on Plans to Beautify Musi River

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former minister Jagdish Reddy has demanded that the government clarify its plans for beautifying the Musi River. He criticized the government, stating that beautifying the river should not involve displacing the poor from their homes.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan today, Reddy highlighted the discrepancies in statements regarding the Musi River project. He pointed out that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced a budget of 1.5 lakh rupees for the construction work related to the Musi River, while Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has yet to disclose how much funding would be allocated to the project.

Reddy remarked that there appears to be a lack of coordination between the two leaders. He also mentioned that Bhatti Vikramarka presented a map concerning the lakes in Hyderabad, suggesting that the government is prepared to demolish all buildings constructed near these lakes.

He noted that the government had previously declared encroachments on lakes illegal and had demolished properties worth thousands of crores. Reddy attributed the illegal constructions near Hussain Sagar and the Musi River to the previous Congress government’s tenure, holding them responsible for these developments.