Jagtial Youth Stuck in Iraq for 14 Months Appeals for Help

Pallapu Ajay, a 22-year-old from Sarangapur Mandal in the Jagityala constituency, has been stuck in Iraq for the past 14 months after being deceived by an agent who confiscated his passport.

Ajay, who had traveled to Iraq in search of better job opportunities, is now stranded in a foreign country with no means to return home.

A selfie video recorded by Ajay, detailing his plight, has gone viral on social media, sparking calls for urgent assistance.

Ajay shared that after paying an agent Rs. 2.70 lakh for a promised high-paying job, another agent took his passport just a week after he arrived and disappeared.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the agent, Ajay has been unable to retrieve his passport, making it impossible for him to move outside or search for work.

In the video, Ajay reveals the difficult conditions he’s living in. Due to the language barrier and lack of money, he has been forced to rely on his family for financial support.

He is only able to get food once a day and sometimes has to go to bed hungry. The young man expressed deep sorrow over his situation and made a desperate plea for help to return to India.

Ajay, along with his parents Radhamma and Gangadhar, is urging the State government to step in and assist in bringing him back home.