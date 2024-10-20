Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph Over Bengal Warriorz in a Thrilling Encounter

Hyderabad: In a nail-biting Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, the Jaipur Pink Panthers edged out the Bengal Warriorz with a hard-fought 39-34 victory.

The contest saw spectacular performances from both teams, but it was Jaipur’s captain Arjun Deshwal who starred with 15 points, guiding his team to a crucial win.

The Bengal Warriorz, led by the defensive prowess of Fazel Atrachali, started the game strong, thwarting Jaipur’s early advances. Nitin Dhankar shone for the Warriorz, collecting 13 points, while his side initially maintained a slender lead by patiently outmaneuvering the Panthers. However, the turning point came midway through the first half when Deshwal shifted the momentum with a series of swift raids.

Jaipur’s resurgence was cemented by a crucial tackle from Abhijeet Malik, resulting in an ALL OUT for the Bengal Warriorz. This swung the tide in favor of the Pink Panthers, who took a 3-point lead heading into halftime, with the score at 21-18.

The second half began cautiously, as both teams seemed wary of making any errors. Fazel Atrachali continued to marshal Bengal’s defense, but Arjun Deshwal’s clinical raiding kept Jaipur in control. With 10 minutes remaining, Abhijeet Malik once again came to Jaipur’s rescue, inflicting another ALL OUT to widen their lead to 29-25.

In the final minutes, Bengal Warriorz mounted a fierce comeback, driven by the outstanding efforts of Nitin Dhankar. However, a crucial super tackle by Jaipur’s Abhishek KS dashed Bengal’s hopes, sealing a thrilling victory for the Panthers.

Upcoming Matches – October 21, 2024:

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 8 PM Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates – 9 PM

For more updates on Pro Kabaddi Season 11, visit the official website or follow @ProKabaddi on social media. Matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.